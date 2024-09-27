Mason City flushing water mains on Monday

ABC 6 NEWS — The city of Mason City will be flushing water mains on Monday, September 30, which may have affects on residents.

According to a press release from the city, residents may notice some discoloration of water after the flushing, but they do note that the water is safe to drink. The city advises caution when washing clothing since the discolored water may cause staining.

Residents are asked to not park near or across from fire hydrants in the area during this time. The flushing will take place in the southwest quadrant of the city, west of Federal Avenue and South of Highway 122. Work is expected to end around Thursday, October 10.