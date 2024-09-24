Mason City first responders, residents discuss last week’s 36-hour gas leak

(ABC 6 News) — A gas line rupture in Mason City last week disrupted traffic and rummage sales, but luckily, not much else as crews were able to contain the leak safely without evacuating any homes or businesses.

The leak began last Thursday after a contractor doing renovations at the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Facility struck a gas line that was buried underground. There were no residents at the nursing home at the time, only construction crews.

After 36 hours, the natural gas leak was contained. Alliant crews had to dig up to access the 12-inch pipe that was broken, according to Mason City Fire Department.

“Somebody mentioned that a gas line had been cut, but they’d also been told by the workers that, you know, there wasn’t any danger from it. It would just clog things up a bit as they were getting ready to fix it,” said Rev. Kip Murphy of First Presbyterian Church of Mason City.

The incident shut down traffic around Pierce Avenue and north of 4th Street SW. The leak, according to Alliant Energy caused 400 of its customers to be without gas and 20 without electricity as crews repaired the line and emergency crews monitored air quality levels, which remained manageable according to MCFD.

“We have equipment that will monitor the air and let you know where it’s good, and where it’s not,” said MCFD Lt. Tim Callahan. “It’s a pretty common call for us, the gas leaks, just because there is so much work being done underground.”

Service was restored for most customers by early Friday, and Alliant completed the repair of the rupture early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported from the gas leak.