UPDATE: Mason City Fire Dept. reports $60K loss in house fire, explosion

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department responded to a butane fuel explosion and house fire at 124 1/2 15th Street NE Tuesday, May 7.

According to fire marshal Jamey Medlin, firefighters arrived at 5:08 p.m. and found flames and smoke at the north and east sides of the building.

All human occupants evacuated before fire crews arrived, and firefighters rescued pets from two apartments. One animal was taken to a veterinarian for urgent care.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, preventing its spread to another apartment, Medlin said. However, the fire resulted in significant structural damage, which displaced multiple occupants.

The Mason City Fire Department estimated losses at about $60,000.

Initial investigations point to a butane refill canister, which firefighters believe accidentally exploded.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 6:35 p.m.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Dept. responded to a house fire on the north side of town Tuesday evening.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. for a home at the corner of 15th St. NE and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to fire officials at the scene, the fire is believed to have been caused by the resident trying to refill his lighter, when a spark ignited.

The man is not believed to have any injuries.

A dog was reported missing but was later found in a bathtub inside the home, something fire crews anticipate saved it, with minor burns on its face.

The side of the home is visibly burned but there are no damage estimates at this time.

The Mason City Police Dept. and Alliant Energy public utilities company were assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update with more information once it becomes available.