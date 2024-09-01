Mason City Fire Dept hosts 70th annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Get ready to fill the boot, Mason City, because the 70th running of the “Fill the Boot” fundraiser is in full swing.

It’s a national Labor Day tradition, raising over 700 million since the beginning, to help fight muscular dystrophy disease, a cause the Mason City Fire Department holds close to their hearts.

“We usually set a goal every year. This year our goal I think was to try and get better than last year, which was roughly $12,500, so it would be amazing if we can achieve that goal and try to be number one in the state,” said Ethan Koski, firefighter-paramedic with MCFD.

Koski joined MCFD just a couple years ago, unaware of the department’s tradition.

“I didn’t really hear of it nationwide. When I first moved down here to Mason City, they kind of talked about it at the dinner table, and kind of brought it to my attention,” Koski said.

Now Koski is excited to jump in to help the cause.

“It’s a really cool thing. It’s a good way for the community to come out and support a good cause,” said Koski.

The fire team says this all couldn’t happen without the support of the community.

“We’ve gotten pretty good at it here in Mason City, but what needs to be stressed is that all we do is just hold the boot. We want to really shout out all the citizens that donate and make this happen,” said Tim Cahalan, lieutenant paramedic with MCFD.

Cahalan is hopes to one day stamp out this disease once and for all.

“Usually the muscular dystrophy, they’ll send representatives in with someone who’s fighting the disease, and it just really means a lot to know that the money is going to help them in any fashion,” Cahalan said.

The fire department will be out the rest of Labor Day weekend in various spots around Mason City. Make sure to come on out and drop them some cash if you see them, or you can donate online here.