(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) held a special retirement ceremony on Friday for two long-serving members.

Lt. Craig Warner is retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Lt. Bob Rush is retiring after 23 years of commitment to the department and community.

The ceremony was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mason City Fire Department in a private gathering with close friends, family and colleagues.