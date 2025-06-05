Mason City Fire Department to expand with renovations

The Mason City Fire Department is undergoing significant renovations to enhance its facilities and accommodate a growing team. The new station is designed to replace the outdated building that has served the department for over 50 years. With an emphasis on expanding space, Fire Chief Eric Bullinger shared that the upgrades will include private dorm rooms for staff, a dedicated lounge area, and more training facilities to ensure firefighters can constantly refresh their skills. The renovations come in light of the department's recent addition of five new firefighters, highlighting the need for better accommodations as the city's needs evolve. Staff members have expressed their eagerness for the improvements, which aim to increase comfort and efficiency in their vital work of saving lives. The expected completion of the renovations is slated for late June, promising a significant enhancement in the working environment of Mason City's firefighting team.

(ABC 6 News) – Cardboard and construction tools litter the inside of the Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) station, but staff don’t mind, they know it’ll all be worth it once their new home is complete.

The mess is part of renovations being done to the MCFD’s over 50 year old building. According to fire chief Erik Bullinger, the goal is to expand the space to meet the needs of the larger staff.

“We added showers, more lockers and spaces so that we can accommodate for female firefighters in the future,” Bullinger said indicating a refurbished women’s locker room.

MCFD firefighter/paramedic Scott Watson said these changes are not only for the firefighter’s own comfort, but it’s also to reflect the changes in Mason City over time.

“As the city continues to change and the needs change and staffing changes, we have to be able to accommodate those changes,” Watson said.

One of the biggest changes several people on staff were excited about were the new dorm spaces. Right now the team sleeps together in a communal area in the station’s basement and while firefighter/EMT Katrina Cornick said she doesn’t mind the situation too much, she added it will be nice to have her own space.

“Me personally, I won’t have to sleep next to the guys now and that will be nice,” Cornick said.

The fire department added five new firefighters to the staff last month. Paul Finley, one of the new guys said he’s loved the station and comraderies so far.

“Once you’re here, everybody’s a family and works together to accomplish the goal we need to accomplish,” Finley said.

Staff at the fire station said renovations won’t be complete until near the end of June.