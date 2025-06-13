Mason City Fire Department holds swearing in ceremony

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Celebrations took place Friday in Mason City honoring several department milestones and even welcoming some new members to the team.

The Mason City Fire Department promoted six firefighters to higher positions and recognized six other brand new hires.

The promotions featured Mitch Smith moving to deputy chief and EMS Tim Cahalan to captain while four others were promoted to lieutenant.

“Each one has worked really hard to get where they are today, and that hard work has really paid off through this leadership skills that they’ve shown all of us,” said Fire Chief Erik Bullinger.

As for the new hires, one said she is excited to get started and can’t wait to experience the things she enjoys most about becoming a firefighter.

“I like how every day is not the same, I like how there’s always room to grow, there’s always something new to learn about, and everyone here is very supportive, everyone here wants to help you learn, help you grow,” said new firefighter/EMT Ellianna Ragsdale.

Chief Bullinger said many members of the team getting promoted at once typically doesn’t happen, but they’ve had to get creative due to continued renovations at the fire station.

He also said he was very happy to add the new recruits to the team and likes the direction the department is heading with the summer months being here.