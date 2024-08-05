Mason City FD responded to building fire on Sunday

(ABC 6 News) — According to a press release from the Mason City Fire Department, on Sunday at 12:51 PM, MCFD responded to 300 N. Washington Ave. for a report of black smoke coming from the roof and vents of the building.

Upon their arrival, fire department crews found light gray/brown smoke coming from the second story HVAC room. Mason City Fire Department staff entered the building, and quickly extinguished the fire.

The building was ventilated of smoke and carbon monoxide using large ventilation fans. There was little fire damage to the building as most of the building’s combustible products were removed for a future remodel of the structure.

A contactor was on site, removing the HVAC system with a cutting torch when debris and rubber gasket material in the HVCA ductwork started on fire.

Alliant Energy assisted by securing the utilities to the building and the Mason City Police Department

assisted with traffic control, as fire department had to lay water supply hose from a hydrant to the fire

engine across the south bound lanes of HWY 65/Washington Ave.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, from the contractor using a cutting torch

on the HVAC system.

Fire Department personnel remained on scene until 2:47 p.m.