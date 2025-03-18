Mason City enacts alternate side parking and snow emergency route ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm

(ABC 6 News) — With an impending snowstorm headed our way on Wednesday, the City of Mason City has enacted alternate side parking and its snow emergency route.

On even-numbered dates, vehicles must be parked on the side of the road with even house numbers, and on odd-numbered dates, vehicles must be parked on the side of the road with odd house numbers.

No parking is allowed along the emergency snow route, which is on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.

Both items go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.