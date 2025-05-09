Mason City Councilman announces mayoral bid

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — John P. Lee, first-ward councilmember, announced on Thursday that he would run for Mayor of Mason City in the November 3 election.

In addition to serving on the council, Lee is a history, civics and government instructor and coach at Mason City High School as well as a real estate professional.

In a statement on Facebook, Lee said, “When I first ran for City Council in 2011, I made three simple pledges: build for Mason City’s future while preserving its rich cultural past, enhance the amenities that make life better for individuals and families, and listen to all citizens while encouraging compromise and open dialogue. Four terms later, those values still drive everything I do—and they’ll continue to guide me as I take this next step.”

Longtime Mayor Bill Schickel announced May 2 that he would not seek a sixth term. Lee thanked Schickel for his years of service.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 13 years,” said Lee. “I’ve had a front-row seat to the progress we’ve made together, from investing in our downtown to improving services and strengthening our neighborhoods. But I also know we’re not done. Mason City has more potential to unlock, and I believe steady, experienced leadership with a clear vision will be critical as we move forward.”

His statement continues, “As a teacher, I get the privilege of speaking with the youth of Mason City every single day. They are passionate, honest, and unafraid to say exactly what they think this community needs to thrive. They have a vision for what this city can become. They are the future of Mason City, and it’s their voices that will shape the decades to come. This is my pledge to them: to lead with their future in mind, and to ensure that Mason City is a place they will be proud to call home. However, I’ve spent years working alongside citizens of all ages; small business owners, employees, parents, and neighbors. I believe I’m the person who can bring all generations together to build a Mason City that honors its past, thrives in the present, and prepares boldly for what comes next.”

The Mayor of Mason City is a nonpartisan position, elected to four-year terms coinciding with city/state and school elections.

The 2025 election will be held Tuesday, November 3.