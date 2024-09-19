Mason City Chamber of Commerce holds fourth annual Chamber Cup

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Field Days may often be considered something only done in elementary school, but that is not the case for one Mason City organization.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce held its fourth annual Chamber Cup on Thursday.

With extremely competitive events like water balloon tossing, pencil javelin, and office chair racing, the event was open to all businesses that are members of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the Mason City Parks and Rec Department took home the gold, and nearly a dozen businesses took part in the event.