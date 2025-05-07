Mason City celebrates May as “Bike Month”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are hitting the bike trail with the weather as nice as it is, the place to be is Mason City.

The Mason City City Council will declare the month of May as Bike Month in the city, and it’s an exciting time to be on two wheels.

With more than 22 miles of paved and unpaved trails already winding through and surrounding the city, even more amenities for bikers are on the way. These amenities include Prairie Rock Bike Park, which will feature jumps and ramps, stations for tuning up, and much more.

“Any other community our size does not have anything to this scale. So pretty much any rider level can start here and progress to become a better mountain biker all the way up to, like, the best riders in the world could ride here and have fun. I mean, there will be stuff to challenge everybody,” said Matt Curtis of North Iowa Human-Powered Trails.

Construction is finishing up on the bike park this summer, but there is plenty of biking to be done until then.

For Bike Month, Mason City celebrates with Bike to Work Week next week, and Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 16.

Riders can also participate in the statewide Ride of Silence to honor cyclists injured or killed while riding.

You can plan your bike ride with an interactive map of Mason City’s bike trails, which can be found here.