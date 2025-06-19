Mason City celebrates grand opening of Riverwalk

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Mason City’s long-awaited Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk fulfills a vision to embrace and celebrate Willow Creek, winding through the River City while connecting over 20 miles of trails and 600 acres of parks.

Along the trail are pieces like sculptures, landscaped areas, playgrounds, nature, and so much more to give visitors and citizens a public space to enjoy.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 19.