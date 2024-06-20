Mason City Arena’s “I Love the 90’s” concert changes date

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City Arena announced on Thursday that the “I Love the 90’s” concert has been rescheduled.

The concert was originally set to take place on July 19th, but it is being moved back to August 23rd. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled concert will have the option to request a full refund by calling the Parks and Recreation Office or emailing arena@masoncity.net.