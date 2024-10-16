Mason City-area McDonald’s restaurants to honor National First Responders Day

By KAALTV
Courtesy: MGN / Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

(ABC 6 News) — Monday, October 28 is National First Responders Day. The day is intended to honor the men and women who serve their communities as first responders.

As a result, McDonald’s restaurants in Charles City, Clear Lake, and Mason City are honoring the day by offering a free any size McCafe, cold tea, or soft drink throughout the day.

The following locations will be participating:

  • 2 Plaza Drive (Clear Lake, IA)
  • 1651 4th Street SW (Mason City, IA)
  • 2010 South Federal Avenue (Mason City, IA)
  • 506 Allison Street (Charles City, IA)