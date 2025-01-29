Mason City Amazon distribution center marks one month of business

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The new Amazon distribution center in Mason City celebrated its first full month on Wednesday.

The facility marked the 13th in Iowa and is said to be bringing 100 jobs to the River City while also increasing shipping times and how many packages are delivered in the area.

The project took about a year to complete.