Marrow Restaurant reopening in downtown Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- A favorite local restaurant is set to throw it’s doors back open tomorrow.

The Marrow in downtown Rochester will be back in business after being forced to close down after a car slammed into the restaurant back on Mother’s Day.

Owners say it was a long process getting through the repairs, but say they’re excited to start serving customers again.

“We’re just so ready to reopen the doors and it feels like we’ve been waiting and then all of a sudden things are just happening very quickly. Just kind of being available and ready to jump,” said Sarah Schwenker, the co-owner of the Marrow Restaurant.

The restaurant is located in the historic “Kelley-Patterson” which was built in 1858. The repairs required approval from Rochester’s historic preservation commission.

The doors will open tomorrow for happy hour starting at 4 PM, followed by dinner service at 5 PM.