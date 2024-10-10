Marriott reaches data breach settlement

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota will soon be receiving thousands as part of a settlement with Marriott.

The state will get $800,000 for a data breach at the hotel brand impacting more than 131 million guests. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Minnesota’s share of the $52 million deal on Wednesday.

Marriott acquired Starwood Hotels in 2016 and took over its computer system, but intruders got into the system and went undetected for years, accessing important customer information.