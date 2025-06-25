Mark Hortman’s brother speaks to the media for the first time since assassination

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time, Mark Hortman’s brother, Lee, spoke to the media following the assassination of Mark and Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Lee Hortman lives in North Carolina, and he talked about Melissa’s and Mark’s love for each other as well as how the family is doing following their tragic murder this month.

“The world is less a beautiful place without them,” Hortman said. “You could see it in his eyes that was it, they fit together like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Lee Hortman said his brother and Melissa met in Washington D.C. doing charity work before eventually moving to Minnesota.

Hortman said, “If you took politics away, they were like anybody else.”

He was on a fishing trip with his father when they learned the news of the murders.

“Of all of this, that may be the only bright spot, that he didn’t have to go through this alone,” Hortman said.

Hortman said even though they were at opposite ends of the political spectrum, they would often talk politics, agreeing to disagree without fighting.