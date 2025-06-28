Mark and Melissa Hortman lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol; thousands pay respects including former President Joe Biden

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It was an emotional day at the Minnesota Capitol as Mark and Melissa Hortman as well as their dog all lied in state at in the Rotunda.

All three were killed in an allegedly politically-targeted attack by Vance Boelter.

Thousands lined up to pay their respects to the Hortmans, including former President Joe Biden.

One member of the public said tragic events like these should not be happening, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on.

“People agree or disagree with what they do, but they work very hard, and it’s an honor to have leadership like she provided.”

While the heartbreak is still fresh, people at the Capitol took comfort in the fact that people came together to celebrate the Hortmans and reject political violence.

“Absolutely touched a lot of lives. I wasn’t born in Minnesota, but moved here a few years ago and happy and proud to be a Minnesotan, but definitely feeling the loss though of Melissa and her family, and what’s going on politically.”

Rep. Melissa Hortman is the first woman and one of less than 20 Minnesotans ever given the honor to lie in state, all to pay tribute to lives taken too soon.