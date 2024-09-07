Marigold Days set to begin in Mantorville

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Come Saturday, there will be tons of fun and treasures to be found in Mantorville, and you can take part as the town rolls out its 59th year of Marigold Days.

The weekend will feature flea marketing, food, live music, a car show, and of course, marigolds.

While Marigold Days, initially began as a flower show to promote planting marigolds, it has now become one of the region’s best known and most attended annual festival and flea market.