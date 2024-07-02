Margot Lewis makes first court appearance for murder charges

The latest on the court case of Margot Lewis, who was charged with the murder of Liara Tsai last week.

(ABC 6 News) — Margot Lewis’ first court appearance in Hennepin County for murder charges took place on Monday.

Lewis, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Liara Tsai, was originally booked in Olmsted County where Tsai’s body was found in the backseat of her own wrecked car, driven by her accused killer. Lewis was then moved to Hennepin County late last week.

Lewis’ murder charges in Hennepin County are expected to take the forefront in court while the case involving charges of interference with a dead body in Olmsted County could proceed rather slowly.