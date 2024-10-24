Mapleview man appears on multiple juvenile rape charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Mapleview man appeared for omnibus hearing in two severe juvenile rape cases Thursday, Oct. 24.

Joshua Alan Lamaack, 44, is accused of repeatedly raping and abusing a child between ages 11 and 17, resulting in two 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges — penetration with a child under 13 and the other involving use of force.

He is accused of repeatedly raping and abusing a second child between ages 5 and 9, then again as a young teenager, resulting in three 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges — involving use of force, armed with a dangerous weapon, and penetration with a child age 13-15.

First investigation

Juvenile rape investigations against Lamaack began in September of 2021, when an adult man told a medical provider he had been sexually abused from 2007 to 2013. The medical provider alerted the MN Adult Abuse Reporting Center, and Inver Grove Heights police interviewed the man.

According to court documents, the man met Lamaack as an 11-year-old, in Mower County.

Lamaack allegedly began gifting him money, video games, and marijuana or alcohol.

Lamaack later “progressed” to sexual assault, then rape, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the man said he saw Lamaack sexually abuse at least two other boys in the 6-7 years of repeated assaults.

The man told law enforcement that Lamaack took compromising photos of him, created a website with his name, and “implicitly threatened” him with both.

Lamaack, who works at various carnivals and fairs, according to court records, was not located. A warrant went out for his arrest in August of 2023.

Second investigation

In February of 2024, a man reached out to Mower County law enforcement and said he heard Lamaack had been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

The man told investigators Lamaack had sexually abused him as well, beginning in 2002 at age 5 and continuing until around age 9, when another child Lamaack allegedly abused told an adult.

“Victim A stated that when he was approximately 9 years old, a report was made to law enforcement but that it ended up not being prosecuted due to the fact that it was one person’s word versus that of another,” court documents read.

Several years later, the man said, Lamaack raped the then-teenager repeatedly in the cities of Austin and Mapleview, threatened to kill him, put knives to his throat, and beat him regularly to force him to cooperate.

He also said Lamaack had set some of his property on fire and threw rocks at windows.

The man also said when he tried to avoid Lamaack, “he would lie to the defendant because he did not want to be around the defendant and that the defendant would then be in the basement of his house or hiding and would ‘pop out’”’ after Victim A lied and would beat him and rape him.”

The assaults ceased after the then-teenager told an adult Lamaack was breaking into the house regularly and assaulting him, according to court documents.

Court proceedings

Lamaack was charged remotely with all five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He was taken into custody on the first case’s arrest warrant in November of 2023, then released on $50,000 bail with conditions via a bail bondsman.

Mower County Judge Kevin Siefkin assigned the defendant $0 bail with conditions in the second case in August 2024.

In late August, Mower County Court filed a motion to seek an aggravated, or harsher-than-usual sentence for Lamaack based on the “particular cruelty” toward and terrorization of his alleged victims, providing alcohol and marijuana in the first case, as well as the home invasions in the second case.

Court documents also allege that Lamaack was accused of “prior bad act of possessing child pornography” in a Mower County incident report.

All of the motions are under advisement, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

Lamaack’s next hearing has not been scheduled.