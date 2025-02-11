Mapleview man appears in third juvenile rape case

(ABC 6 News) – A Mapleview man already facing five 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges involving two children over the course of several years appeared in Mower County on a sixth charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a new victim under 13, as well as a 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charge with said victim.

Joshua Lamaack was released on $0 bail with conditions Monday, Feb. 10, according to court records.

Mower County judge Jeffrey Kritzer imposed conditions that Lamaack not have contact with individuals under age 18, avoid contact with his previous victims, and not violate an order for protection.

Previous cases

Lamaack was previously accused of repeatedly raping and abusing a child between ages 11 and 17, resulting in two 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges — penetration with a child under 13 and the other involving use of force.

His first criminal sexual conduct case is dated from 2007 to 2013.

In his second criminal sexual conduct case, Lamaack was accused of repeatedly raping and abusing a second child between ages 5 and 9, then again as a young teenager, resulting in three 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges — involving use of force, armed with a dangerous weapon, and penetration with a child age 13-15.

Those charges are dated from 2002 to around 2006.

Third juvenile rape case

According to new court documents, in November of 2024, a third man contacted Austin law enforcement and said Lamaack had sexually abused him “for years” when he was a child, beginning at age 5, escalating to rape at age 10.

Court documents allege that Lamaack psychologically abused and manipulated the then-child to get him to cooperate, including telling him his mother would die if he told anyone.

The charges are dated from 2005 to 2011.

According to court documents, the man told law enforcement that he knew Lamaack also watched “child porn” at the time.

The man estimated that Lamaack had raped him hundreds of times, and stopped when one of the victims who previously spoke with law enforcement “started coming around.”

The man also said he had told law enforcement about the abuse at one point, “but that no charges came from it.”

Austin law enforcement found a previous report from November of 2014, in which the then-teenager told police Lamaack had assaulted him and threatened him with a box cutter, then said Lamaack had molested him for about 10 years.

Lamaack’s next hearing in the third juvenile rape case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

He is scheduled to appear for pretrial hearings in his other two juvenile rape cases Sept. 19, followed by jury trials beginning Sept. 29.