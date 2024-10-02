Many school districts across the state asking voters to approve funding increases this election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — Voters go to the polls in just over a month and many people across the metro will be asked to approve a spending increase for their local school districts.

Minneapolis, Fridley, Inver Grove Heights, Prior Lake/Savage and Farmington are just a few of the school districts throughout the metro hoping for the green light to increase spending.

One reason: the federal emergency COVID funding for schools has finally expired after three years. Also, per-pupil spending isn’t keeping up with inflation in some cases.

Steven Schier, a political science professor at Carleton College, says there are 54 school districts across Minnesota asking voters for funding increases. He says that’s substantial compared to other years.

He says the outcomes will depend on a variety of factors ranging from the amount of the ask to the economics of each district. That, and there is already a lot of demand on voters’ attention spans this election year.

“Another problem for levies in a presidential year is that there are so many election choices that it’s hard for school districts to make the argument in such a congested atmosphere,” Schier said.

