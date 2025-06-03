Mantorville to kick off inaugural summer concert series

(ABC 6 News) – With the summer months here, Mantorville is looking to start its summer concert series “Summer Evenings by the River: Music in Mantorville.”

The event will take place every Tuesday from June 3 to August 26 at the newly constructed bandshell in Riverside Park. It promises live music, yoga, farmers markets, and food vendors each week.

Performers include a lineup of talented local musicians. Brandon and John from Six Mile Grove will be the first to take the stage on June 3, with Clay Fulton closing out the series on August 26.

The event starts at 5 p.m.