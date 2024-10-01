Mantorville park receives $10k grant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A local park will soon be receiving some help when it comes to improvements.

The City of Mantorville is being given a $10,000 grant from Minnesota Energy. The mayor says the investment will not only keep the tax levy lower but will also provide additional resources to the community.

When it comes to Dennison Park, one of the things the city is looking to do is expand the ADA ability and parking.

The mayor also says they are excited and grateful for the donation.