Mantorville man on probation after shooting at multiple deputies

(ABC 6 News) — Mantorville man Russell Hilsman is now on probation as of Friday after he shot at multiple deputies.

Hilsman received five years of probation and 50 hours of community service after an incident last August when he locked himself in a shed and fired his gun towards Dodge County Sheriff Deputies.

Hilsman pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in exchange for that probation. If he completes the five years without incident, the charge will not go on his record as a conviction.