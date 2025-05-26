Mantorville antique store celebrates 50th anniversary

Mantorville antique store celebrates 50 years.

(ABC 6 News) — An antique store in Mantorville, MN is celebrating a major milestone.

Memorabilia Antiques has been in business for 50 years.

Owner Paul Larsen isn’t just responsible for the teacups and plates they sell, he also holds a lot of memories.

Larsen tells ABC 6 News he plans to keep going as long as he can. He enjoys inspecting new antiques that come into the shop, and meeting people from new places who stop by.

“I’ve become part of a community, it’s just kind of hard to believe that it’s been this long, I don’t feel like I’m this old to have done this but I’m proud of what we have here.” Larsen said.

Memorabilia Antiques is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, it’s open from noon to 5 p.m.