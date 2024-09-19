Mantorville and Zumbrota to benefit from $20.8 million DEED grant towards economic development

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Big expansion is coming to two southeastern Minnesota cities thanks to nearly $21 million of grant money.

Mantorville and Zumbrota are two of 31 cities benefiting from investments from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The City of Mantorville will receive over $431,000 to help rehab 15 owner-occupied housing units while Zumbrota was granted just under $598,000 for 21 rehab housing units.