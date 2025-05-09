Mankato student who was arrested by ICE has been released

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota State University-Mankato student has been released after being detained by ICE.

Mohammed Hoque was being held at the Freeborn County Jail but was released following a judge’s order after he was taken into custody in March.

Related: Judge orders release of Mankato student arrested by ICE

It comes after clergymen from Mankato raised concerns this week regarding the conditions that Freeborn County inmates are being held in, including issues like lack of access to sunlight, medical care, and seeing their families.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea released a statement saying the clergymen spoke to jail officials, and that no complaints have been filed by inmates or detainees.

Related: Freeborn County Sheriff responds to alleged “serious human rights concerns” in Freeborn County Adult Detention Center