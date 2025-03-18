Mankato Kwik Trip worker killed on duty

(ABC 6 News) – A Mankato Kwik Trip employee was stabbed and killed on duty Tuesday, March 18, according to public relations.

The stabbing took place around 3 a.m., at Store 344 (1549 Madison Avenue), according to Mankato Police.

Officers located the employee on the floor with a knife wound.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took a 28-year-old man into custody later in the day, according to MPD, after reviewing surveillance footage.

MPD is working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to the department’s Facebook page.