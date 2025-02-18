Mankato juvenile who escaped custody at Carver County Juvenile Detention Center found

By KAALTV

Escaped juvenile suspect found

(ABC 6 News) — Police have located a juvenile suspect who escaped during a transfer to Carver County in January.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Damario Williams is back in custody after an anonymous tip led law enforcement to a Mankato home where he was staying.

Williams was taken back into custody without incident and is now being held in a secure facility.

Williams originally ran from law enforcement while he was being taken from a squad car to the juvenile detention center without being handcuffed.