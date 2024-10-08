Mandatory evacuations issued as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Florida’s west coast as Hurricane Milton travels through the Gulf of Mexico.

Milton is expected to slam into Florida with full force from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, unleashing dangerous winds and record storm surges as high as 15 feet in Tampa.

The Tampa Airport is now closed as Orlando’s airport filled on Tuesday as people try to get out of danger. That airport will shut down on Wednesday.

“Say you’re in a single story home, 12 feet is above that house, so if you’re in it, basically that’s the coffin that you’re in,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned.

Roads continue to be packed, and police are escorting fuel trucks to keep gas stations up and running during the evacuation.