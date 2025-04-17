Man with history of police impersonation accused of threats to blow up post office

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man with a history of impersonating police to intimidate drivers appeared in court Thursday on two charges of terroristic threats against Post Office employees.

Wade Joseph Novak, 60, was released on $0 bail with conditions. He is currently serving two years of probation after being convicted of impersonating a peace officer.

RELATED: Austin man convicted of impersonating police sentenced to probation – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

On April 15, Austin police went to the post office on 1st Avenue SE after reports that Novak had threatened to assault a worker there and “blow the lid off the building.”

The post office employee said Novak had received multiple calls from Novak with complaints that mail had not been delivered, which allegedly escalated into threats — including “blowing the lid off the place” if he had to come to the Post Office personally.

The employee contacted law enforcement, who placed Novak under arrest.



