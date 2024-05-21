Man who stabbed teen due in court today

(ABC 6 News) – A Waltham man who allegedly stabbed a boy from Rochester will start his court trial today.

In December, 23-year-old Benjamin Pater drove to the 15-year-old boy’s house after an alleged provocation and called the juvenile out for a fight.

A juvenile female dating the victim told police that Pater disliked the 15-year-old habitually.

Accounts of the fight vary for who instigated it, but witnesses generally claimed that Pater took out a pocket-knife and stabbed the victim twice during the altercation. The boy did not have life-threatening injuries.

Pater’s trial is set to begin at 9 a.m.