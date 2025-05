(ABC 6 News) — The man who played Santa Claus for local Rochester children for years has died.

Jerry K. Julian died at the age of 72 in Colorado Springs, according to his obituary.

Julian spent more than 25 years bringing holiday joy playing the character of Santa Claus.

“We will miss his bright spirit, his giving heart, and his brilliant sense of humor. Jerry made the world kinder, gentler, and a whole lot funnier,” the obituary reads.