Man who murdered Claremont police chief has parole denied for fifth time

(ABC 6 News) — The man convicted of murdering Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange had his parole denied for the fifth time on Friday, according to Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

Lange was responding to a domestic assault in 1988 where Andrew Salinas and his brother had a gun and were threatening a woman and her five-month-old baby.

Lange gave his life to protect theirs. The Salinas brothers brutally beat Lange before shooting and killing him.

Salinas and his brother were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Sheriff Rose posted the following on his Officer Down Memorial Podcast Facebook page:

“The Parole Board denied request for parole and continued for 2 years. Thank you to all who have supported the Lange Family and law enforcement community!”