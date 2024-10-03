Man who murdered a Rochester teacher with an axe sentenced for life

(ABC 6 News) — The man who was convicted of murdering a Rochester teacher with an axe in New Orleans appeared in court for sentencing on Thursday.

Back in 2021, 39-year-old Liz Quackenbush was found dead in her New Orleans home where she lived at the time. She had previously taught at the Alternative Learning Center in Rochester.

Preston Higgs was convicted of second-degree murder back in August and now has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to court records, Higgs had hit Quackenbush in the head with an axe and then ran from authorities for over a year and a half.

In Thursday’s sentencing, the court also denied a defense motion for a new trial and to vacate the guilty verdict. The court granted a defense motion to have the case reviewed by a state appellate court.

The return date on that appeal is December 17th.