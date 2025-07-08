Man stuck in sewer for several days in St. Paul

(KSTP) — A man who was stuck in a sewer in St. Paul for three to four days was rescued on Tuesday by the St. Paul Fire Department.

St. Paul Fire’s advanced technical rescue team (ATR) responded to 435 University Avenue at 11 a.m. for a person in a sewer opening who needed help getting out.

It’s unclear how he was found, but the fire department says that someone in the area likely heard him calling for help.

The man was found 10 to 12 feet below ground in the sewer opening. Using a rope rescue system, the ATR team successfully brought the man to street level.

The man was alert and conscious, evaluated by first responders at the scene and then taken to the hospital.