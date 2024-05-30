Man sentenced to over 30 years for fatal 2022 shooting at Mall of America

(KSTP) – One of the men charged following a fatal shooting at Mall of America in late 2022 will spend multiple decades in prison.

Thursday morning, Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin sentenced 19-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright to more than 30 years (367 months) in prison for his role in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Raymon Hudson on Dec. 23, 2022.

Police say it all started as a fight at Nordstrom before escalating to gunshots. Court documents note that surveillance video showed Adams-Wright and Lavon Semaj Longstreet brandishing handguns before Hudson was chased and shot 11 times. The video then showed the two standing over Hudson at different points, with the video capturing muzzle flashes.

In addition to Hudson, a woman at the store was also grazed by a bullet but survived.

Adams-Wright pleaded guilty to murder and assault for his role in the incident back in March. Longstreet, who was 17 at the time, is scheduled to go to trial in adult court next week.

“I just want the world to know that Johntae got justice today,” Johntae’s mother, Lynn, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We are joyful, we are happy, we are thankful, we are blessed.”

“My thoughts today are with the victims’ loved ones as they try to heal from such a devastating loss,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Mr. Adams-Wright engaged in gun violence that endangered the lives of countless people as they enjoyed their day at the Mall of America. A long prison sentence is appropriate to sufficiently protect public safety.”