Man sentenced to 19.5 years in car-into-crowd killing

Dylan Robert Simmons was sentenced to 234 months (19.5 years) in the death of Darisha Bailey-Vath Thursday, March 20.

Simmons was convicted of 2nd-degree murder without intent, criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon– his car — after driving the vehicle into a crowd of people after a Forest Lake fight.

Darish Bailey-Vath / Submitted by family

Bailey-Vath, a 17-year-old Rochester native, died. Several other people sustained serious injuries.

Simmons will serve at least two-thirds of the 19.5 years, or about 13 years, at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

He may serve the remaining time on probation, per MN sentencing guidelines.