Man sentenced after entering a woman’s apartment while she slept

(ABC 6 News)- On Wednesday, July 17 a Racine man was sentenced to 60 months for entering a woman’s apartment while she slept.

Brian Joseph Miller, 42, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling in an Olmsted County Court on April 29,

Miller will serve out his sentence at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He will received credit for 267 days served.