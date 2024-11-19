Man pleads not guilty to charges in 3-year-old boy’s death in Wisconsin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin, the boyfriend of Elijah Vue’s mother pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges in the 3-year-old boy’s death.

Jesse Vang was charged after Elijah’s disappearance in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, in February.

An amended complaint filed before Monday’s hearing charged Vang with repeated acts of physical abuse of a child causing death, hiding a corpse, obstructing an officer, and chronic neglect of a child.

Vang is expected back in court in March.

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, has also pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to her son’s death. She is due back in court in February.