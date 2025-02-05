Man pleads not guilty in Falcon Landing arson case

(ABC 6 News)- On Wednesday, Richard Dalton pleaded not guilty to 1st and 3rd-degree arson charges in connection to the fire at Falcon Landing Apartments in Rochester.

Following the fire on Jan. 6, police said Dalton originally told investigators the fire started when he fell asleep with a cigarette but they noted his version of events did not match the events in the surveillance footage.

A settlement conference is set to take place on April 22. A pre-trial hearing will then take place on Nov. 18 followed by a jury trial on Nov. 24.