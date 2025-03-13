Man pleads guilty to bar fight in Kathy’s Pub

(ABC 6 News) – A man was convicted on Thursday of assaulting someone in Kathy’s Pub in Rochester last year after entering a guilty plea.

According to court documents, Nathan Ray Veal Cox was arrested in May last year, after Rochester Police Department responded to reports of an assault at the bar. The victim claimed Cox hit him over the head with a bar stool and punched him in the head multiple times. Two witnesses also reported Cox had hit the victim with a bar stool.

In his petition to plead guilty though, Cox says he had only punched the bouncer in the back of the head. Under his agreement, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Fifth Degree Assault. Cox was originally charged with felony Second Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.