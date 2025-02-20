Man pleads guilty to aiding offender in Chick-Fil-A shooting

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in a public murder in the local Chick-Fil-A parking lot.

Jose Gutierrez-Ojeda appeared in Olmsted County Court Feb. 20, where he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender after allegedly telling police he had shot Osbel Ornelas in February of 2024 — not his brother, Isaac Gutierrez.

Isaac Gutierrez was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 5 years in prison — a relatively short stay — in October of 2024.

RELATED: State appeals shortened sentence for Chick-Fil-A shooter; brother appears in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Court documents detail Saturday road rage shooting; murder and assault charges – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Gutierrez-Ojeda’s attorney noted that if the Rochester man was sentenced to more than a year in prison, he could be deported, as Gutierrez-Ojeda is in the process of gaining citizen status, and is currently a legal resident with a green card.

The State of Minnesota appealed Isaac Gutierrez’s short prison sentence in January of this year. On Feb. 20, attorney Michael DeBolt filed a list of conflicting dates, when he would not be able to meet in appellate court.

Isaac Gutierrez’s appellate court hearing has not been scheduled.