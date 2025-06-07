Man petitions Oronoco Township Board’s decision to cut OFD EMS services to township

After Oronoco Township decided to shift emergency response calls from the Oronoco Fire Dept to Pine Island, one resident is hoping to reverse the decision.

(ABC 6 News) – Casey Trusty couldn’t believe it.

He was playing basketball with his buddies at a hoop near city hall when the Oronoco Fire Department (OFD) invited the gang inside the station for a brief tour.

Trusty said he had some knowledge on the Oronoco Township Board’s decision to cut OFD’s emergency medical services to the township, so he asked the station’s safety officer Caleb Timmerman who explained to Trusty and his friends the decision was out of their control.

“Something struck a nerve in me and just made me decide the best course of action would be for a petition to be started,” Trusty said.

Even after several phone calls and over 80 signatures as of Friday evening, Trusty said he still hasn’t heard from the Oronoco Township Board.

“This is serious and they need to pay attention and at least do their job as people who are representing this city,” Trusty said.

The whole situation is no joke for Trusty, in fact it hits a little close to home, as he once was helped by an emergency medical team in the past.

“I could have been dead or I could have had my spine severed and been permanently paralyzed if the first responders hadn’t been there within a minute and a half,” Trusty said.

ABC 6 reached out to the Oronoco Township Board and they declined an on camera interview, but issued a statement:

“While there were several factors contributing to the decision to have Pine Island to respond to all first responder calls, some of the main ones were to continue to have a first responder service to pair with Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service as the primary provider, transparency in reporting and data sharing, and fiduciary responsibility of the entity and services.”

ABC 6 also reached out to the Pine Island Fire Department (PIFD) who will be taking over EMS calls to Oronoco Township, and left a message when they did not answer the call.

ABC 6 tracked down David Friese, the mayor of Pine Island, at Pine Island Cheese Festival. Friese declined to speak on camera, but said PIFD will have more information coming out next week.

In the meantime, Oronoco Township told ABC 6 that if anyone is concerned about the decision to reach out to them directly via their website.

Trusty said he plans to go to the next township board meeting on June 16 to speak to the board directly.