Man kidnapped and found in Iowa; Law enforcement asking for help finding second victim

(ABC 6 News) – Officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in western Iowa are asking for the public’s help in assisting with an investigation into a gunpoint abduction case Saturday.

According to CCSO, around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a report of an adult male who had been kidnapped.

The victim of the abduction flagged down the 911 caller on the road just south of Interstate 80 at exit 51.

According to the press release, the victim told the caller he had been kidnapped in Lincoln, Nebraska, and was forced to drive to Chicago by a man with a gun.

Officials with the CCSO say the subject is described as black, with well-trimmed hair, and a short stubble beard. He is around 5’10”, approximately 160 lbs, is in his late 20s to 30s, and is wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The press release also states that the suspect forced the victim to exit at the 51 exit of I-80 where he then pulled a gun on a second vehicle and forced his way inside. That vehicle is believed to be a silver, Chevy 2-door pickup truck driven by an older, white man with a beard.

The suspect and the second victim then traveled east on I-90, according to the press release.

The CCSO is requesting the public’s help with the investigation and if a family member from the area has not returned home.

The identity of the subject in the second vehicle is unknown.

Officials with the CCSO also say the department is working with multiple law enforcement agencies in this investigation.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information once it is available.