Man is found guilty of murdering Rochester teacher with an axe

(ABC 6 News) – The man who murdered a Rochester teacher in New Orleans was found guilty on Friday.

In March 2021, 39-year-old Liz Quackenbush was found dead in her home in New Orleans after a 9-1-1 call from the uncle of her boyfriend, Preston Higgs. Quackenbush formerly taught science at the Alternative Learning Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

According to his uncle, Higgs had hit Quackenbush in the head with an axe. He was arrested 18 weeks later in Indiana.

On Friday, a jury found Higgs guilty of second degree murder. His sentencing his scheduled for October 3rd.